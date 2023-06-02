We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

New Nebraska law protects public school students’ hair, headdresses

(Pixabay)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A new Nebraska law protects public school students from discrimination due to their natural hair.

Thursday, Gov. Jim Pillen signed LB298, which includes provisions that protect students in Nebraska public schools from discrimination based on natural hair, protective hairstyle, tribal regalia or headdress.

The full law aimed to collect and report information regarding dyslexia and other learning disabilities and to establish dress codes and grooming policies.

According to the ACLU of Nebraska, this new law builds off a 2022 law that protected natural hair in the workplace. After that bill passed, the ACLU and partners released a report that argued for the updating of school dress codes to reflect diverse student populations.

“Our schools should be welcoming environments where all students are respected for who they are,” said Rose Godinez, the Senior Legal & Policy Counsel with the ACLU of Nebraska. “This law will help ensure that students in Nebraska – particularly Indigenous students and students of color – are able to show up at school as their full selves, which includes presenting themselves in a way that honors their culture, traditions and beliefs.”

The law passed in the Nebraska Legislature unanimously.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Woman reported missing in Omaha found
In December 2022, two threatening notes were found at religious establishments in Omaha. The...
FBI offers reward for information on threatening notes left at Omaha religious centers
Nebraska passes bill to remove helmet requirement for motorcyclists
The legislative session has come to a close for Nebraska -- and with it, the passage of some...
Nebraska Legislature passes Voter ID bill on final day of session
Crime investigation
Omaha Police investigate overnight shooting

Latest News

Plane crash near Kearney on Friday.
No survivor in plane crash near Kearney
Nebraska legislators have adjourned for the session, two working days ahead of schedule.
Nebraska's legislative session ends two days ahead of schedule
The legislative session has come to a close for Nebraska -- and with it, the passage of some...
BREAKING: Nebraska lawmakers pass Voter ID bill on final day of session
As Nebraska lawmakers wrap up the legislative session, Voter ID is headed to the governor's desk.
BREAKING: Nebraska lawmakers approve LB514 as session comes to close