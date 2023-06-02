We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Spotty storms and warmth over the weekend

Emily's Friday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Spotty storm chances wind down gradually Friday night... we can’t rule out a stray shower or weak storm as late as midnight but we’ll see less and less on radar as the night goes on.

Saturday starts off on a dry note with increasing chances for spotty showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Highs will climb to the mid 80s to low 90s... the storms will provide some heat relief.

Saturday storms
Saturday storms(wowt)
Highs Saturday
Highs Saturday(wowt)

Chances look similar on Sunday. These won’t hit everywhere, but do bring the potential for heavy downpours. Some could see up to 1″ of rain through the weekend depending on where the storms set up.

Weekend rain potential
Weekend rain potential(wowt)

Rain chances dry up into the start of the work week... potentially a bit cooler by Wednesday with a more promising cold front next weekend.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Woman reported missing in Omaha found
In December 2022, two threatening notes were found at religious establishments in Omaha. The...
FBI offers reward for information on threatening notes left at Omaha religious centers
1 killed in fiery wrong-way crash involving semi on I-680
Nebraska passes bill to remove helmet requirement for motorcyclists
The legislative session has come to a close for Nebraska -- and with it, the passage of some...
Nebraska Legislature passes Voter ID bill on final day of session

Latest News

Emily's Friday night forecast
Summer-like heat and humidity last through the weekend with pop-up PM storms
Spotty afternoon and early evening storms continue into the weekend
Spotty thunderstorms continue through sunset Friday