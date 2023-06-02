Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Spotty storms and warmth over the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Spotty storm chances wind down gradually Friday night... we can’t rule out a stray shower or weak storm as late as midnight but we’ll see less and less on radar as the night goes on.

Saturday starts off on a dry note with increasing chances for spotty showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Highs will climb to the mid 80s to low 90s... the storms will provide some heat relief.

Saturday storms (wowt)

Highs Saturday (wowt)

Chances look similar on Sunday. These won’t hit everywhere, but do bring the potential for heavy downpours. Some could see up to 1″ of rain through the weekend depending on where the storms set up.

Weekend rain potential (wowt)

Rain chances dry up into the start of the work week... potentially a bit cooler by Wednesday with a more promising cold front next weekend.

10 day forecast (wowt)

