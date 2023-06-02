Early morning fire at Omaha industrial building causes $70,000 in damage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Firefighters were called to an early morning fire at an industrial structure.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 4:59 a.m., crews were called to the Lozier Corporation at 6316 John J Pershing Dr., near Eppley Airfield. The business makes store fixtures.

Crews arrived and saw smoke showing from the building. Firefighters entered and got the fire under control after a short time. 6 News crews at the scene saw at least four fire trucks respond to the fire.

All employees exited the structure and no injuries were reported.

The Omaha Fire Department says the blaze was caused accidentally by an electrical event. The fire caused an estimated $20,000 in damage to the structure and another $50,000 to its contents.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.