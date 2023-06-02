6 News WOWT names Cassie Crowe as News Director

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - VP/General Manager Jim McKernan announced that 6 News WOWT has promoted Cassie Crowe to News Director, effective June 5.

A veteran broadcast journalist, Cassie previously served as Assistant News Director at 6 News for the past seven years and is part of Gray Television’s Advanced Leadership program.

“Cassie is an accomplished journalist and a proven leader who is well respected in our newsroom,” said McKernan. “She was instrumental in transitioning 6 News into our new state-of-the-art facility and has played a critical role in our ratings growth. She understands the needs of our community and how local journalism can make an important impact. Cassie is the right person to lead 6 News into the future.”

Cassie is a native Nebraskan and received her journalism degree from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. She began her career at KSNB in Hastings. Prior to WOWT, Cassie served in news producing roles at KSTP in Minneapolis, MN and at KTVT in Dallas, TX.

“I feel extremely fortunate to be able to lead such a storied newsroom in my home state,” said Crowe. “Our mission at WOWT will remain the same as always, to serve our community by seeking and reporting the truth.”

Cassie succeeds Dave Kaplar, who is leaving to become the News Director of WOWT’s sister station, WTVG, in Toledo, OH.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.