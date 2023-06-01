Trey Alexander returns to Creighton after NBA Combine

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It came down to the final night and Trey Alexander choose Creighton. The guard will be back for a third year joining Ryan Kalkbrenner and Baylor Scheierman, a trio that will form a strong core next season. The Jays also added Steven Ashworth and Isaac Traudt this offseason from the portal. Plus several other players like Mason Miller, Francisco Farabello and Fredrick King have the ability to step into larger roles. The Jays will be a preseason top-25 team, the only question will be are we talking top-15, top-10?

With a different team this year Trey might find himself in a different role, one where he is asked to score more. It’s wild to think about since he is one of four players in Bluejays history with multiple games of seven three-pointers, joining Ethan Wragge, Kyle Korver and Mitch Ballock. As much as we focus on his offense he also does a great job handling the ball, Trey only had 28 turnovers in the final 20 games last season. That was 28 turnovers in his final 662 minutes.

