We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Trey Alexander returns to Creighton after NBA Combine

Creighton guard Trey Alexander (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Creighton guard Trey Alexander (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas in Austin, Texas, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Joe Nugent
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It came down to the final night and Trey Alexander choose Creighton. The guard will be back for a third year joining Ryan Kalkbrenner and Baylor Scheierman, a trio that will form a strong core next season. The Jays also added Steven Ashworth and Isaac Traudt this offseason from the portal. Plus several other players like Mason Miller, Francisco Farabello and Fredrick King have the ability to step into larger roles. The Jays will be a preseason top-25 team, the only question will be are we talking top-15, top-10?

With a different team this year Trey might find himself in a different role, one where he is asked to score more. It’s wild to think about since he is one of four players in Bluejays history with multiple games of seven three-pointers, joining Ethan Wragge, Kyle Korver and Mitch Ballock. As much as we focus on his offense he also does a great job handling the ball, Trey only had 28 turnovers in the final 20 games last season. That was 28 turnovers in his final 662 minutes.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, three hurt in north Omaha crash involving multiple vehicles
Police lights generic
Man dies after tractor tire explosion in northeast Nebraska
Eyewitnesses spoke with 6 News about the deadly crash along NW Radial Highway Tuesday afternoon.
Crash at perilous Omaha intersection leaves one dead, police investigating
WOWT Omaha street named for Actor John Beasley
Omaha actor John Beasley dies at 79
ParkOmaha's new system of progressive rate zones.
Redesigned Park Omaha system with new rates and no more time limits

Latest News

UConn's Adama Sanogo (21) guards against Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) during the first...
Ryan Kalkbrenner returning to Creighton
Ed Servais and Wil Bolt
Bluejays and Huskers split two games
Creighton volleyball
Creighton releases volleyball schedule, plays Nebraska September 6th
Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) hangs from the rim after a dunk against Princeton...
Ryan Kalkbrenner enters NBA Draft