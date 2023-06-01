Summer safety tips: Poison Ivy and Ticks

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In Omaha, poison ivy lines high-traffic walking trails and ticks that can not only lead to disease but make you allergic to a Nebraska staple: beef. And any other red meat.

“It can be tricky to identify, especially when it’s mixed in with other plants. And so when you see it...the leaves of three, when the three leaflets are together and are shiny,” said John Fech, Nebraska Extension educator. “That’s a pretty good indicator.”

Using photo ID technology, 6 News confirmed a long patch of poison ivy near the Joneswalk pedestrian bridge in Elmwood Park.

A viewer shared with the station that she feels like this year’s poison ivy is worse than before.

Omaha’s parks maintenance manager told 6 News going outdoors comes with inherent risks, but if officials are alerted to a problem, he said they’ll flag areas for caution. They try to avoid disturbing nature as much as possible.

Experts say people should wear long pants or high socks for protection when going off trail and keep a watchful eye over kids and dogs while outside.

If you find poison ivy on your property, Fech suggests an herbicide containing triclopyr.

“The products work very well and are safe if they are implemented safely and as designed,” he said.

While out there, he urges people to use nitrile or butyl rubber gloves, not latex, for the best protection.

Then there’s what’s in the woods to remember. A much smaller and possibly much more dangerous threat.

“Ticks are so bad. Anything that can vector diseases is something I want to protect our community members about,” said Nebraska Extension educator, Dr. Jody Green. “We want to protect our pets and human health. We’ve got Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, Lyme Disease, tularemia. All those.”

Then she tells people about the lone star tick, among the most common in the state. It could change your diet forever.

“It seems like when I tell people you may not be able to eat steak again, here in the beef state, they’re like “What?!’” said Green. “And so they’ll start to listen and so all ticks are important to remove from your body.”

You find them by performing frequent whole-body checks after going outside.

To remove a tick, use pointy tweezers and go for the head but make sure the body is gone, she said.

And once you do, save it. In a baggie or in a bottle with hand sanitizer which can help preserve the bug. Capturing it can help doctors and researchers like Green if any symptoms develop.

“All that data helps us try to figure out what ticks are present and how we can protect the people in our community,” said Green.

She is also working on a project called “Tick Tag Go.” It’s a community-powered effort to study the distribution of ticks in Nebraska.

