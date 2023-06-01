We are Local
South and North Omaha receive ARPA funds to boost tourism

North and South Omaha are receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars to boost tourism.
By Johan Marin
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - South and North Omaha have received a boost from grant money from the American Rescue Plan Act to support tourism.

As these communities grow, more visitors, shoppers, and businesses fill the streets.

“Seven days a week and 18 hours a day there’s traffic on South 24th Street,” said Marcos Mora with the Latino Business District. “On the weekends, you have to wait about four blocks just to get into the main district.”

Mora said he and other leaders are working to address the traffic flow while bringing more people in.

”It doesn’t solve all the problems, but it does help our growing pains to get to where we need to be,” Mora said.

Now, they have the money to do so. Both communities are receiving a combined $350,000 in ARPA funds. The funds are supposed to improve South 24th streets’ parking and increase security, just in time for upcoming events.

“This is a positive win for Omaha and South and North Omaha because it helps North Omaha do cool things they didn’t have funding for and same thing for South Omaha,” Mora said.

North Omaha business leaders said the funds will help improve the community’s infrastructure.

“We’re going to use the money to continue to market to people outside of the community so we can bring them in to showcase the businesses and culture,” said Calvin Williams with community organizer Freedomtainment. He believes this will not only attract people but help businesses nearby.

“It just helps us that we get recognition so we can be able to reach out to new organizations,” Williams said.

