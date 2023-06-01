Several street closures to impact Omaha drivers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 6 First Alert Traffic heads-up for you -- several street closures and lane restrictions will impact your commute over the next several days.

Today, June 1, Cass Street is restricted to one lane eastbound between 83rd and 85th Streets for fiber-optic cable repair.

Abbott Drive is restricted to one lane southbound between E. Carter Blvd. and Abbott Avenue for work on the outside curb lane. This starts today and will be in effect for one week.

Indian Hills Drive will have various lane restrictions between 84th and 85th Streets for street repair. This starts today and will be in effect for three days. The intersection of Indian Hills and 84th Street is also affected.

Dodge Street will be restricted for street repair between 81st and 84th Streets. This begins today and will be in effect for three days.

Dodge Street will be restricted westbound for sidewalk repair in the north section between 9th and 10th Streets. This starts today and will be in effect for one week.

Closures will also affect West Center Road near the water main break that happened two weeks ago. Beginning Monday, June 5, West Center will be closed between 105th and 108th Streets for utility work. This is an overnight closure, running from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. This will run for two nights.

