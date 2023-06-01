Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Rounds of spotty storms possible again Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A round of morning storms is trying to move north and northeast to get the day started Thursday. That is the first of 2 potential rounds of storms today. Each one brings the risk of spotty downpours and minimal help fighting the drought unfortunately.

Rain and storm chances (WOWT)

After the first round exits and fades by mid morning, a few more storms are possible after 3pm once we heat up a little bit. Highs in the upper 80s are likely along with dew points in the 60s helping to fuel any storms.

Thursday STorms (WOWT)

Muggy Meter (WOWT)

More afternoon showers and storms are possible Friday and Saturday afternoon to go along with highs near 90 and humidity.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

