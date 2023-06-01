We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Rounds of spotty storms possible again Thursday

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A round of morning storms is trying to move north and northeast to get the day started Thursday. That is the first of 2 potential rounds of storms today. Each one brings the risk of spotty downpours and minimal help fighting the drought unfortunately.

Rain and storm chances
Rain and storm chances(WOWT)

After the first round exits and fades by mid morning, a few more storms are possible after 3pm once we heat up a little bit. Highs in the upper 80s are likely along with dew points in the 60s helping to fuel any storms.

Thursday STorms
Thursday STorms(WOWT)
Muggy Meter
Muggy Meter(WOWT)

More afternoon showers and storms are possible Friday and Saturday afternoon to go along with highs near 90 and humidity.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eyewitnesses spoke with 6 News about the deadly crash along NW Radial Highway Tuesday afternoon.
Crash at perilous Omaha intersection leaves one dead, police investigating
In December 2022, two threatening notes were found at religious establishments in Omaha. The...
FBI offers reward for information on threatening notes left at Omaha religious centers
Early morning shooting at 30th & Hamilton
One person wounded in North Omaha shooting
Bellevue Elementary School abruptly removed a full-time volunteer after 7 years at the school.
Effort to keep Bellevue Elementary volunteer, district explains why it can’t stay as is
Nebraska passes bill to remove helmet requirement for motorcyclists

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Emily's Wednesday night forecast
Drought Update
Officially the driest May on record for Omaha
Omaha's MAPA agency has declared Wednesday and Thursday Ozone Action Days.
Ozone Action Days declared Wednesday and Thursday due to increased levels