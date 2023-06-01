We are Local
Omaha’s Gifford Park Neighborhood Market to open Friday

Farmers market generic
Farmers market generic(source: Pixabay)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha neighborhood staple is set to return this weekend.

The Gifford Park Neighborhood Market will begin its 17th season Friday evening. A wide array of vendors will be available, selling anything from meats to plants to candles to handmade crafts. Dinners will also be available for purchase from a rotation of food trucks and nearby restaurants. Stage entertainment will also be provided on a weekly basis.

Families can enjoy programming from the Rose Theater on the second Friday of each month (June 9, July 14, August 11, and September 1). Additionally, Omaha Public Library will hold storytimes on July 21, August 18, and September 15.

For gardeners, the Douglas County extension office is offering answers to garden issues at the market on the first of the month (June 2, July 7, August 4, and September 1).

The market will run on Fridays from 5 to 8 p.m. starting tomorrow through September 22. The market is just south of 33rd and California.

New vendors are welcome anytime, free of charge. For information, email the market manager.

