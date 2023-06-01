Omaha Police investigate overnight shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a shooting late Wednesday night.

The 31-year-old victim showed up at Nebraska Medical Center just before midnight. He told officers that he was involved in a disturbance near 49th and Hamilton. He said he was shot as he drove away. His wounds are not considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or leave a tip on the P3 Tips mobile app or Omaha Crime Stoppers website.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.