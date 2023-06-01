We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Nebraska’s Economic Indicator rises in April

Nebraska Economic Indicator - April 2023
Nebraska Economic Indicator - April 2023(Joe Scanlan)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - According to a recent report from University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the Nebraska Economic Indicator rose 0.75 percent in April.

The indicator is designed to predict economic activity six months into the future, leaving economists positive the economy will grow into the 4th Quarter of 2023.

In April, business expectation’s were positive, airline passenger counts rose, and unemployment insurance claims dropped.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In December 2022, two threatening notes were found at religious establishments in Omaha. The...
FBI offers reward for information on threatening notes left at Omaha religious centers
Eyewitnesses spoke with 6 News about the deadly crash along NW Radial Highway Tuesday afternoon.
Crash at perilous Omaha intersection leaves one dead, police investigating
Nebraska passes bill to remove helmet requirement for motorcyclists
Tyler Miers, missing from Saunders County, Nebraska.
Saunders County authorities looking for missing man
Early morning shooting at 30th & Hamilton
One person wounded in North Omaha shooting

Latest News

File picture of traffic cones
Several street closures to impact Omaha drivers
sprinklers
Lincoln voluntary water conservation efforts to begin Friday
10 Day Forecast: Warm start to June with spotty late day storms into the weekend
3 Day Forecast: More afternoon and early evening spotty thunderstorms