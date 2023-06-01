We are Local
Nebraska Legislature passes Voter ID bill on final day of session

Nebraska legislators are on their final day of this session, and Voter ID is among the bills passed.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Thursday marks the final day of Nebraska’s 108th legislative session, with Voter ID restrictions having passed this afternoon.

All priority bills will need to be completed by the day’s end. This includes LB514, the Voter ID requirements bill, which passed 38-1 with an emergency clause. Sen. Julie Slama of Dunbar was the only “no” vote, saying she thought it didn’t go far enough, specifically for mail-in voters.

Nebraskans handily approved Voter ID provisions in the 2022 midterm election.

It would require a valid photo ID, such as a driver’s license or passport for voting purposes and a change in provisions relating to voting and counting ballots and certain identification documents.

Gov. Pillen addressed senators on the legislative floor, congratulating them on their work. He called this session one of the most impactful in Nebraska’s history, from abortion to school choice.

It’s been a long session, one full of filibusters and angry bickering -- that sense highlighted by Sen. Tom Brewer moments before the session ended.

