We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Firefighters save kitten trapped underneath SUV

Texas firefighters saved a kitten caught in the undercarriage of an SUV this week.
Texas firefighters saved a kitten caught in the undercarriage of an SUV this week.(Abilene Fire Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABILENE, Texas (Gray News) - Firefighters in Texas were able to free a kitten that was tapped underneath a vehicle on Thursday.

According to the Abilene Fire Department, a female driver pulled up to one of their stations and asked the firefighters to help remove the kitten that was caught under her Chevrolet Tahoe.

The woman told first responders that she could hear the cat in the car’s undercarriage.

Firefighters said they were able to safely rescue the animal in about 20 minutes.

According to the fire department, the kitten also found a new home with one of the firefighters taking in the cat after the call.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In December 2022, two threatening notes were found at religious establishments in Omaha. The...
FBI offers reward for information on threatening notes left at Omaha religious centers
Eyewitnesses spoke with 6 News about the deadly crash along NW Radial Highway Tuesday afternoon.
Crash at perilous Omaha intersection leaves one dead, police investigating
Nebraska passes bill to remove helmet requirement for motorcyclists
Tyler Miers, missing from Saunders County, Nebraska.
Saunders County authorities looking for missing man
Early morning shooting at 30th & Hamilton
One person wounded in North Omaha shooting

Latest News

FILE - This March 28, 2017, photo provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows...
New details of Jeffrey Epstein’s death and the frantic aftermath revealed in records obtained by AP
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks during a news conference after President Joe...
Senate launches late night votes to stave off US default, wrap up Biden-McCarthy debt ceiling deal
North and South Omaha are receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars to boost tourism.
South and North Omaha receive ARPA funds to boost tourism
A flower hangs from a fence at the property where on Sunday an apartment building partially...
Residents of collapsed Iowa building were allowed to stay as reports noted crumbling wall
FILE - The Venmo app is displayed on an iPad on March 20, 2018, in Baltimore. Customers of...
Money stored in Venmo and other payment apps could be vulnerable, financial watchdog warns