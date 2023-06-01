We are Local
Douglas County’s new justice center officially opens for operation

A ribbon cutting was held Thursday afternoon for the new Douglas County Juvenile Justice Center.
By Joe Harris
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Lawyers, city officials and law enforcement cut the ribbon on the new Douglas County Justice Center.

The old courthouse, which was built in 1912, has been home to the county attorney and public defender’s offices.

Now, those folks have a new home at the facility at 17th and Harney streets. They said it gives them more space and natural light.

It also includes the new Juvenile Justice Center, which has room for 64 juvenile offenders.

Officials call it an investment into the future of our community.

“This building really is about the people in the community that we are serving here,” Douglas County Juvenile Court Judge Candice Novak said. “The juveniles that are court involved and the families that are court involved, as well as the professionals that work closely with them every day.”

“This building is just part of the continual process,” Douglas County Board of Commissioners Vice Chair Chris Rodgers said. “This building will help us be able to serve effectively, to be able to give adequate attention to the conditions when kids come in. A whole mindset and everything that comes with a kid coming into the system.”

The tower has been five years in the making, and officials said the $120 million project came in under budget.

