We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Douglas County working to improve busy intersections in northwest Omaha

A 4-way stop on 168th Street in West Omaha is causing confusion and frustration for drivers.
By Mike McKnight
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Getting to work in the morning and home at night can be frustrating in certain parts of the metro, none more than at a busy northwest Omaha intersection where traffic is stop and go.

Courtesy at the corners and patience in the line are a must at 168th and Ida.

“Rush hour, typically where you sit there for a little bit and just be patient with the stop and go, but there’s a lot of people out here and a lot more traffic,” said driver Amanda Berg.

The Douglas County Engineer, Todd Pfitzer, agrees because northwest development is booming.

“We are struggling to keep up from a funding standpoint and just the availability of contractors and construction design, trying to keep up with all these intersections,” Pfitzer said.

Expanding 168th and State is the first in line for improvements, including traffic signals. Work is to start this year and completion is expected by the fall of 2024.

A mile down the road, drivers who stop and go through 168th and Ida will have to wait longer.

Pfitzer says putting 168th and Ida second in line to State Street for improvements that included traffic lights, rather than doing both projects together isn’t just about money but there’s also human nature to consider.

The distance of detours becomes a factor.

“Having those two torn up at the same time would cause people to have to detour two or three miles out of their way and we really get complaints when that happens.”

So 168th and Ida is scheduled for improvements, including stop lights, two years from and won’t be done until late 2025. But several factors play into meeting any construction deadline.

“We have highly respected contractors who do good work but they’re very busy and having same trouble everybody is, they can’t get enough raw materials.”

In the meantime, drivers through those northwest Omaha intersections must patiently stop and go or look for shortcuts and alternate routes.

“Right now with all the construction, is kind of hard to avoid that, so it kind of forces you,” said area resident Brandon Owen.

Biking nearby trails is one way to avoid the intersection. Though certainly not quicker, it can be less stressful than waiting for your turn at the four-way stop.

The reconstruction of 168th and State will be completed in 2024 at a cost of $6 million. The 168th and Ida project is less expensive at $4 million and should be done by late 2025.

Both projects include replacing the four-way stops with traffic signals.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, three hurt in north Omaha crash involving multiple vehicles
Police lights generic
Man dies after tractor tire explosion in northeast Nebraska
Eyewitnesses spoke with 6 News about the deadly crash along NW Radial Highway Tuesday afternoon.
Crash at perilous Omaha intersection leaves one dead, police investigating
WOWT Omaha street named for Actor John Beasley
Omaha actor John Beasley dies at 79
ParkOmaha's new system of progressive rate zones.
Redesigned Park Omaha system with new rates and no more time limits

Latest News

With summer fast approaching, Omaha health officials are warning of two potential dangers:...
Summer safety tips: Poison Ivy and Ticks
A 4-way stop on 168th Street in West Omaha is causing confusion and frustration for drivers.
Four-way stop on 168th Street causing confusion
Nebraska lawmakers voted to pass a transportation bill that would repeal the state's helmet law...
Nebraska helmet law repealed by legislators
With summer fast approaching, Omaha health officials are warning of two potential dangers:...
Omaha health officials warning of poison ivy, ticks as summer approaches