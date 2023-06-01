We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Caught on cam: Officer cuts loose fawn trapped in backyard soccer net

The bodycam footage shared by police shows an officer cutting the fawn loose in just one minute. (SOURCE: WESTLAKE PD)
By Rachel Vadaj and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An officer in Ohio helped free a fawn that got caught in a soccer net in a homeowner’s backyard with the event captured on video.

The Westlake police officer said a concerned citizen called for help after a baby deer was found caught in their backyard soccer net on Saturday.

Neighbors attempted to free the animal themselves, but Westlake police said the “mommy deer was too protective.”

Bodycam footage shared by police showed an officer cutting the fawn loose in just one minute.

Once freed, the fawn jumped back onto his hooves and scurried back to his mom, who anxiously waited close by to be reunited with her baby.

“Officers responded to handle the situation as we do many times each day and night (although most don’t involve a cute spotted Bambi),” Westlake police said.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In December 2022, two threatening notes were found at religious establishments in Omaha. The...
FBI offers reward for information on threatening notes left at Omaha religious centers
Eyewitnesses spoke with 6 News about the deadly crash along NW Radial Highway Tuesday afternoon.
Crash at perilous Omaha intersection leaves one dead, police investigating
Nebraska passes bill to remove helmet requirement for motorcyclists
Tyler Miers, missing from Saunders County, Nebraska.
Saunders County authorities looking for missing man
Early morning shooting at 30th & Hamilton
One person wounded in North Omaha shooting

Latest News

A South Omaha nonprofit helping give ex-convicts a second chance needs the public's help to...
South Omaha nonprofit asking for financial donations to continue efforts
FILE - A Pittsburgh Police officer walks past the Tree of Life Synagogue and a memorial of...
Rabbi recounts fear and heroism during deadliest antisemitic attack in US history
FILE - The Venmo app is displayed on an iPad on March 20, 2018, in Baltimore. Customers of...
Money stored in Venmo and other payment apps could be vulnerable, financial watchdog warns
A ribbon cutting was held Thursday afternoon for the new Douglas County Juvenile Justice Center.
Douglas County Juvenile Justice Center opens to public