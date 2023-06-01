6 First Alert Forecast - Scattered downpours this evening, again Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Scattered morning showers tapered off by the lunch hour, just in time for some additional downpours to redevelop. These downpours managed to finally track across at least parts of the metro, with downtown picking up over 3/4″ at Eppley. That is more than 4.5 times the amount of rain we picked up all May! Scattered downpours will continue to affect the area this afternoon, with the random storms mainly on the Nebraska side through 6pm. After that, the spotty storms should begin to wind down. Temperatures have been a bit cooler thanks to the storms, generally in the 70s and low 80s. Temperatures will cool back into the mid and low 70s this evening, with the humid conditions sticking around.

Friday morning will bring another chance for a few isolated showers or a random downpour, but rain should fade by 8 to 10am. Partly cloudy skies and very warm conditions return for the afternoon. Highs should reach the mid to upper 80s for most of the region. Just like today, random downpours with some lightning and thunder should develop after 2 or 3pm. There will be rain on the radar, but rain chances are still only around 30% due to the random nature of the storms, not everyone will see rain. Storms should fade away in the evening hours.

We will continue to see some spotty storm chances over the weekend, though coverage likely decreases for Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will increase slightly with the more limited rain chances, highs likely push into the low 90s for the weekend and into early next week. Drier conditions are likely to start the week, but the very spotty, random afternoon storms return to the forecast by the middle the week.

