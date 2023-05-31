We are Local
South Omaha house fire causes $15,000 in damage

By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Firefighters responded to a Wednesday morning house fire in South Omaha.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 6:38 a.m. crews were called to a home near 26th and Monroe Street.

Firefighters arrived and extinguished a small fire in the basement. OFD says the fire was caused by an electrical event.

The fire resulted in $10,000 in damage to the structure and another $5,000 to its contents.

