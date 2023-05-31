Some Logan, Iowa residents complain about water quality

LOGAN, Iowa (WOWT) - The color of water has been a controversial topic in an Iowa community not far from the Omaha metro.

City officials in Logan, Iowa say tests show everything is fine. But 6 News’ Mike McKnight found some residents in Logan who claim water problems aren’t always that clear.

Clear water attracted a Memorial Day swim but 10 days ago Keli King says her kids weren’t so anxious to dive in their new back yard pool.

The hose flow is clear now, but Keli says May 21 saw a different water color pour out.

“It came out brown,” King said. “I shouldn’t have to do anything to it, it should have come out crystal clear. I should have had clear water to start with.”

Logan Water superintendent Dustin Moores responded to Keli’s complaint and describes it as isolated.

“Just an instance where somebody is filling a swimming pool and pulled a little iron out of the inside of their line, got dirty water and or they put too much shock in their pool and turned the water brown,” Moores said.

But Logan resident Mykayla who asked her last name not be used sent 6 News a photo from May 8 showing why her child wouldn’t take a bath.

And Katie Barry claims on May 18 her laundry was rinsed in cloudy water.

Lindsey Bain owns a Logan hair salon.

“The toilet is not dirty like that for lack of cleaning. It turns brown and its sit like if I go home and don’t come back in the morning,” Bain said.

6 News sent the water superintendent a photo. He says it looks like just hard water but says he’s not soft on investigating discoloration, though so far received one complaint.

“We need to take complaints at City Hall and not on Facebook,” Moores said.

Logan, Iowa has six water sample locations with at least one tested daily.

“We analyze it, and everything is good, we never have any issues with that, everything always checks out.”

And after the brown water in the pool complaint, random residential faucets got checked.

“And that varies, we got high draws between the coop and last week filling the swimming pool, and that can stir things up in the water main.”

Overall, Moores says Logan’s water passes the required tests including taste.

But King and a few other Logan residents claim sometimes the water out of their faucets looks brown and they want their concerns made crystal clear.

”I just want a clean pool for my kids to swim in and take baths and showers and not have brown water coming out I think that’s fair,” King said.

While Logan’s water superintendent doesn’t see any major problems with city water lines, those running from the main into homes could have issues. So, property owners are encouraged to fill out a lead water line survey that might make federal funds available for repairs.

