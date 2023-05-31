We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Shooting sends one to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Early morning shooting at 30th & Hamilton
Early morning shooting at 30th & Hamilton(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was rushed to the hospital in grave condition after an early morning shooting on Wednesday near 30th & Hamilton Street.

Officers were called to the scene just after 5:00 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a black victim with multiple gunshot wounds to both their upper and lower body.

Police are still investigating and haven’t made any arrests.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, three hurt in north Omaha crash involving multiple vehicles
Police lights generic
Man dies after tractor tire explosion in northeast Nebraska
ParkOmaha's new system of progressive rate zones.
Redesigned Park Omaha system with new rates and no more time limits
WOWT Omaha street named for Actor John Beasley
Omaha actor John Beasley dies at 79
UNMC ends alert after nearby incident, police say no longer immediate danger

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Eyewitnesses spoke with 6 News about the deadly crash along NW Radial Highway Tuesday afternoon.
Crash at perilous Omaha intersection leaves one dead, police investigating
Residents in one Harrison County town are concerned over the lack of clarity in their water.
Some Logan, Iowa residents complain about water quality
Residents in one Harrison County town are concerned over the lack of clarity in their water.
Controversy clouding water tests in Iowa community