Shooting sends one to hospital with life-threatening injuries

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was rushed to the hospital in grave condition after an early morning shooting on Wednesday near 30th & Hamilton Street.

Officers were called to the scene just after 5:00 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a black victim with multiple gunshot wounds to both their upper and lower body.

Police are still investigating and haven’t made any arrests.

