Saunders County authorities looking for missing man

WAHOO, Neb. (WOWT) - Saunders County authorities need your help looking for a missing man.

The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office says 42-year-old Tyler Miers was last seen in Prague at a convenience store May 20. They say his phone last pinged north of North Bend shortly after they made contact with him; they believe his pickup was left in Prague.

MISSING PERSON: TYLER MIERS-age 42 Last seen in Prague on May 20th The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office is seeking... Posted by Saunders County Sheriff's Office NE on Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Search efforts have been unsuccessful thus far. If you know anything, the sheriff’s office is asking you to come forward with information.

