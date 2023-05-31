We are Local
Saunders County authorities looking for missing man

Tyler Miers, missing from Saunders County, Nebraska.
Tyler Miers, missing from Saunders County, Nebraska.(Saunders County Sheriff's Office)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WAHOO, Neb. (WOWT) - Saunders County authorities need your help looking for a missing man.

The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office says 42-year-old Tyler Miers was last seen in Prague at a convenience store May 20. They say his phone last pinged north of North Bend shortly after they made contact with him; they believe his pickup was left in Prague.

Search efforts have been unsuccessful thus far. If you know anything, the sheriff’s office is asking you to come forward with information.

