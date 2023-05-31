Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Spotty storm potential during another warm & humid day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re again watching for a few spotty showers and storms during several hours of the day. Unfortunately nothing widespread is all that likely so the driest May on record is very much within reach today.

There is the potential for a few spotty t-showers before 8am this morning but there likely won’t be many. We’ll then wait until around 2pm for any new develop to show up and continue through about sunset. Those too aren’t likely to be widespread either.

Rain Chances (WOWT)

The best odds of seeing the afternoon storms will be for the Nebraska side of the river today.

5pm storm coverage (WOWT)

Between any rain we’ll have partly cloudy skies and humid conditions. That will allow us to warm into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

We could easily have a few more spotty showers and storms early Thursday and again see redevelopment in the afternoon as this pattern stays fairly consistent the rest of the week. A few more afternoon and evening storms are possible Friday. Spotty and unorganized is how they’ll all look on the radar during this stretch in the forecast.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

