We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Presidential candidate Ron DeSantis visiting Council Bluffs

Supporters arrived to see Florida Governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis at the Grass...
Supporters arrived to see Florida Governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis at the Grass Wagon in Council Bluffs, Iowa on May 31, 2023(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Florida Governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis is touring multiple cities in Iowa, including a stop in Council Bluffs Wednesday afternoon.

Wednesday is DeSantis’ first full day of campaigning for president with appearances in Sioux City, Council Bluffs, Pella and Cedar Rapids.

Supporters in Council Bluffs started lining up at the Grass Wagon venue to see Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis. Doors opened at 11 a.m., with the event beginning at 12 p.m.

Supporters arrive early to see Florida Governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis at the...
Supporters arrive early to see Florida Governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis at the Grass Wagon in Council Bluffs, Iowa on May 31, 2023(WOWT)

DeSantis made an earlier stop Wednesday in Sioux City. Prior to that on Tuesday, he was in the Des Moine metro and visited Clive - with roughly 500 people showing up to hear from the presidential candidate.

-

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, three hurt in north Omaha crash involving multiple vehicles
Police lights generic
Man dies after tractor tire explosion in northeast Nebraska
WOWT Omaha street named for Actor John Beasley
Omaha actor John Beasley dies at 79
ParkOmaha's new system of progressive rate zones.
Redesigned Park Omaha system with new rates and no more time limits
UNMC ends alert after nearby incident, police say no longer immediate danger

Latest News

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis greets audience members during a...
DeSantis looks to connect with voters during 1st full day of campaigning in Iowa
Nebraska lawmakers have passed a new series of sales requirements regarding E-15.
Nebraska lawmakers pass E-15 sales requirements
Gov. Jim Pillen signed LB753 into law Tuesday, making Nebraska the 49th state to implement...
Gov. Pillen signs school choice bill into law
Nebraska Legislature advances Voter ID bill to final reading