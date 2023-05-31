We are Local
Owner, property management team release statement after partial building collapse

By Madison McAdoo
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The owner of The Davenport LLC, which owns the building that partially collapsed Sunday in Davenport released a statement Wednesday.

Andrew Wold and the entire property management team said in a statement:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our tenants and families during this difficult time. We would like to thank the brave men and women of Davenport fire, Davenport police department, and all other first responders for their tireless efforts to ensure everyone’s safety. We have been working closely with the American Red Cross and other agencies to assist the displaced tenants affected by this event. We are forever grateful to them for all of their assistance with our tenants.”

During a briefing Sunday night, Carlsten said that crews were dispatched at 4:55 p.m. to a six-story apartment complex at 324 Main St. The building is known as “The Davenport.”

A portion of the rear part of the building had collapsed and separated from the rest of the building, he said.

Crews also found a large natural gas leak and water leaking from all floors of the structure.

Carlsten said were able to rescue seven people during the initial response and escorted more than a dozen people as they were self-evacuating from the building.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds Monday issued a disaster proclamation for Scott County in response to the partial collapse of an apartment building in downtown Davenport Sunday.

A woman was rescued from the partially collapsed apartment building, Monday night, Lisa Brooks was found in the apartment building Monday night. City officials said they do not know how she got there but are committed to finding out why she was still in the building.

A Tuesday afternoon search of a partially collapsed Davenport apartment building did not find any signs of human activity according to city officials. According to the Humane Society of Scott County, the search took about three hours. Crews were able to rescue 6 cats, 2 snakes and one lizard.

Tuesday morning, officials announced five total people were still unaccounted for, they suspect at least two of those people are still in the building. City leaders have not reported any deaths.

Wold was cited Tuesday for not maintaining the building in a safe and sanitary condition. According to the citation, starting at 5 p.m. May 28, Wold failed to maintain his building in a “safe, sanitary, and structurally sound condition.”

Community members and organizations are coming together to help assist those affected by offering assistance and ways to make donations to those affected.

