Omaha metro under Ozone Action Days this week

Air Quality Category Explanation
Air Quality Category Explanation
By Zane Culjat
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha-Council Bluffs Metropolitan Area Planning Agency has declared Wednesday and Thursday, May 31 and June 1, as Ozone Action Days, following forecast guidance from Douglas County Health.

The forecast for ground-level ozone concentrations is in the upper end of the Moderate range of the Air Quality Index. Elevated ozone levels may pose health issues to those with chronic respiratory issues.

Residents are asked to help mitigate the ozone problem by driving less and consolidating errands into a single trip if possible.

