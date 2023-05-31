We are Local
Officially the driest May on record for Omaha

By Rusty Lord and Emily Roehler
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rain chances have again missed the Metro on the final day of May... with only 0.17″ of rain at Eppley Airfield for the entire month, where official records for the city are recorded.

Dry May
Dry May(wowt)

This officially break the old record of 0.55″ of rain by near four tenths of an inch.

There are chances of spotty showers and storms through the end of the week... but they will come to late to move the meter on the record. You can always view the latest First Alert forecast on the weather section of our website.

Also of significance is the fact that May is typically our wettest month of the year when we average 4.66″ of rain over the entire month. This not a good trend heading into the summer months. Thankfully there are several opportunities for rain right into and through the weekend that could help out our drought situation just a bit.

Drought Update
Drought Update(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

