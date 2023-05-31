Nebraska Legislature to adjourn for session early

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska lawmakers are set to wrap up the legislative session a little sooner than planned.

The Unicameral is expected to adjourn for the session Thursday -- its last day had been slotted for June 9.

Gov. Jim Pillen has promised to return any vetoes, if any, in time for senators to consider an override by Thursday. Speaker John Arch of La Vista says senators will have completed all priority bills by then.

