We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Nebraska Legislature to adjourn for session early

Nebraska Legislature Speaker John Arch says the unicameral will adjourn for the session Thursday.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska lawmakers are set to wrap up the legislative session a little sooner than planned.

The Unicameral is expected to adjourn for the session Thursday -- its last day had been slotted for June 9.

Gov. Jim Pillen has promised to return any vetoes, if any, in time for senators to consider an override by Thursday. Speaker John Arch of La Vista says senators will have completed all priority bills by then.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, three hurt in north Omaha crash involving multiple vehicles
Police lights generic
Man dies after tractor tire explosion in northeast Nebraska
WOWT Omaha street named for Actor John Beasley
Omaha actor John Beasley dies at 79
Eyewitnesses spoke with 6 News about the deadly crash along NW Radial Highway Tuesday afternoon.
Crash at perilous Omaha intersection leaves one dead, police investigating
ParkOmaha's new system of progressive rate zones.
Redesigned Park Omaha system with new rates and no more time limits

Latest News

2024 GOP Presidential candidate Ron DeSantis made a campaign stop in Council Bluffs Wednesday.
Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis campaigns in Council Bluffs
Nebraska Legislature Speaker John Arch says the unicameral will adjourn for the session Thursday.
Nebraska Legislature to adjourn for session tomorrow
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen signed two tax bills into law Wednesday.
Gov. Jim Pillen signs tax bills into law
Nebraska lawmakers passed a bill Wednesday that would change the state's helmet law for...
Nebraska lawmakers approve motorcycle helmet law change