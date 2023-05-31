We are Local
Nebraska bill passes to remove helmet requirement for motorcyclists

Riders who are at least 21 years old can take a safety course to forego the helmet requirement
Nebraska lawmakers passed a bill Wednesday that would change the state's helmet law for motorcyclists.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A big move at the Nebraska Legislature Wednesday as lawmakers passed a bill that would remove the requirement for motorcyclists to wear helmets.

LB138 would allow riders over 21 years of age to forego a helmet if they have completed a safety course.

AAA spoke out against the bill on Tuesday, citing a rise in Missouri deaths since a similar bill passed there.

Missouri’s DOT says they have had an 800% increase in the number of fatalities where riders were not wearing a helmet since the law went in place.

LB138 passed its final reading in the Nebraska Legislature by a vote of 41-0, with two senators not voting.

