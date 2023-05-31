Native Omaha Days Festival returning in July

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thousands of people who grew up in Omaha will be back in the metro in July.

That’s when the Native Omaha Biennial Celebration begins.

The event attracts people from across the country to come home and celebrate the history and culture of North Omaha and beyond.

Organizers of the Omaha Days Celebration say this is the largest community event held in North Omaha.

One of the largest attractions of the event is the Native Omaha Days parade. It brings the community together, giving everyone who lines up to watch the opportunity to celebrate the history and the culture of the community.

“You have drill teams that have been practicing all summer,” said Parade Organizer Vickie Young. “You know they’re looking to see their grandmas, their uncles out in the crowds to showcase their talents, you have business community organizations.”

Every other year this celebration gives Omaha natives a chance to walk the neighborhood and get together with friends they probably haven’t seen in years

“Visit old stomping grounds that they used to be a part of to see how that’s grown, or how it’s probably gone away and what has replaced it.”

Some things have changed along the 24th and Lake Street corridor. New businesses and new music venues have set up shop, but some things haven’t changed.

Don McPherson and his Styles of Evolution clothing store has been located on North 24th Street for 18 years, he says the event is not only good for his business but also gives new businesses an opportunity to grow.

“You’re seeing a lot of younger people get involved,” said McPherson. “You’re seeing a lot of folks come up with different ideas on having their own little small business during the course of those three to four days. It really creates some excitement.”

Organizers say the Native Omaha Celebration is growing beyond the borders of North Omaha.

“It definitely helps it helps because some of the business owners that are outside of North Omaha are from North Omaha, so we want to patronize them as well even though they’re not rooted on North 24th Street,” said the President of the Native Omaha Club Kimberly Barnes. “We want to expand it out and that also helps us economically as well in the Omaha community.”

Organizers are hoping the streets of North Omaha will be filled with people celebrating and remembering the good old days.

“Many people from across the world are coming home to Omaha and we want them to know as we begin the celebration that there’s no place like home.”

Organizers held a news conference Wednesday morning to announce the celebration will run from July 24 to July 31.

