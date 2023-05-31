We are Local
Multiple inmates allegedly assault staff at Nebraska prison

Five staff members were assaulted at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln Wednesday morning.
By Jacob Comer
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - At the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln, multiple staff members were allegedly assaulted by inmates Wednesday, with several sustaining what authorities called serious injuries.

According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, the three inmates who allegedly assaulted the staff members were intoxicated and being directed by staff. In response, the inmates allegedly attacked the staff members.

Seven staff members in total were transported for medical care, with two of them being injured as they responded to the incident and were not assaulted directly. Five staff members were sent to a hospital with various wounds, including those consistent with stabbings and injuries from being punched and kicked.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says none of the staff members’ injuries are considered life-threatening.

“The injured team members were primarily concerned with the well-being of their co-workers, which is indicative of the commitment they have to each other,” said Warden Taggart Boyd. “Staff responded quickly and contained the situation within minutes.”

Authorities are investigating and three weapons have been recovered.

