MICAH House in Council Bluffs provides meals to people in need, looks for donations

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The MICAH House in Council Bluffs helps families and individuals experiencing homelessness.

The agency provides support and basic needs including meals, but finding enough food to provide those meals can be tough.

Last year more than 700 people were served 35,000 meals.

“We have two cooks on staff that provide the three meals, seven days a week,” said Marsen Larsen with the MICAH House. “Breakfast is a cold meal and then lunch and dinner are both hot meals, all prepared in-house. That’s why food drives and food donations are so important to MICAH House.”

All that food comes from the MICAH House food pantry and right now the shelves are somewhat bare and they need donations.

“Cereal, pasta, canned goods, non-perishable items that are shelf-stable.”

Because of higher food prices, officials here have to buy some of the food they need, it takes away from other services they provide here.

“We operate entirely off of donations,” said Jenny Campbell with MICAH House. “So if we do not have those pantry items we kind of have to dip into another resource of our own monetarily to provide those meals for our clients.”

The food in this panty takes some of the pressure off residents. They don’t have to worry about going out to find meals.

“Having food, shelter, clothing, those basic necessities are essential. So when you meet those needs you’re able to then focus on the next step, the next thing they’re working on towards their goals.”

For many people at the MICAH House, a meal is more than a meal, it can be one of the first steps to a better life.

Those wanting to support the MICAH House will have an opportunity this week. 6 News’ Stuff the Truck Food Drive on June 1 is a benefit for multiple food pantries in the metro, including the MICAH House.

