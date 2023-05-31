We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

MICAH House in Council Bluffs provides meals to people in need, looks for donations

Stuff the Truck: Micah House
By John Chapman
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The MICAH House in Council Bluffs helps families and individuals experiencing homelessness.

The agency provides support and basic needs including meals, but finding enough food to provide those meals can be tough.

Last year more than 700 people were served 35,000 meals.

“We have two cooks on staff that provide the three meals, seven days a week,” said Marsen Larsen with the MICAH House. “Breakfast is a cold meal and then lunch and dinner are both hot meals, all prepared in-house. That’s why food drives and food donations are so important to MICAH House.”

All that food comes from the MICAH House food pantry and right now the shelves are somewhat bare and they need donations.

“Cereal, pasta, canned goods, non-perishable items that are shelf-stable.”

Because of higher food prices, officials here have to buy some of the food they need, it takes away from other services they provide here.

“We operate entirely off of donations,” said Jenny Campbell with MICAH House. “So if we do not have those pantry items we kind of have to dip into another resource of our own monetarily to provide those meals for our clients.”

The food in this panty takes some of the pressure off residents. They don’t have to worry about going out to find meals.

“Having food, shelter, clothing, those basic necessities are essential. So when you meet those needs you’re able to then focus on the next step, the next thing they’re working on towards their goals.”

For many people at the MICAH House, a meal is more than a meal, it can be one of the first steps to a better life.

Those wanting to support the MICAH House will have an opportunity this week. 6 News’ Stuff the Truck Food Drive on June 1 is a benefit for multiple food pantries in the metro, including the MICAH House.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, three hurt in north Omaha crash involving multiple vehicles
Police lights generic
Man dies after tractor tire explosion in northeast Nebraska
WOWT Omaha street named for Actor John Beasley
Omaha actor John Beasley dies at 79
Eyewitnesses spoke with 6 News about the deadly crash along NW Radial Highway Tuesday afternoon.
Crash at perilous Omaha intersection leaves one dead, police investigating
ParkOmaha's new system of progressive rate zones.
Redesigned Park Omaha system with new rates and no more time limits

Latest News

Stuff the Truck: Micah House
Stuff the Truck: Micah House
North Omaha Days is set to return this July.
North Omaha Days to return this July
Bellevue Elementary School abruptly removed a full-time volunteer after 7 years at the school.
Effort to keep Bellevue Elementary volunteer, district explains why it can’t stay as is
Bellevue Elementary School abruptly removed a full-time volunteer after 7 years at the school.
Bellevue Elementary removes full-time volunteer