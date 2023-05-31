We are Local
Huskers announce five kickoff times

Nebraska's Anthony Grant, right, carries the ball as Trent Hixson, center, holds off Indiana's...
Nebraska's Anthony Grant, right, carries the ball as Trent Hixson, center, holds off Indiana's James Head Jr. during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By Joe Nugent
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Five of the 12 games are set plus the Purdue home game will be played during the day. Nebraska will open up the season at Minnesota on Thursday August 31st, it will be a 7 p.m. kickoff on FOX. The second game of the season which is at Colorado will kick at 10 a.m. local in the mountain time zone and 11 a.m. central. That will also be on FOX.

Nebraska’s first home game which will also be the first for Matt Rhule at Memorial Stadium will start at 6 p.m. against Northern Illinois on FS1. The road game at Illinois that was moved to Friday night October 6th will start at 7 p.m. on FS1 and the Iowa home game on Black Friday will start at 11 a.m. on CBS. Additionally, the Purdue home game on October 28th will begin at 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. or 3 p.m.

