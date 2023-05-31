Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Ending May on a historically dry note

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Storm chances were a miss for the Metro once again... officially making it the DRIEST May on record with one .17″ recorded at Eppley. A lucky few, mainly W of the Metro saw a few scattered storms Wednesday.

Dry May (wowt)

Daily storm chances stay in the forecast through Saturday... chances continue to be spotty so it is not a wash out. Those that see them will have the potential for very heavy downpours but these will be quite isolated.

Thursday morning starts off with some very spotty activity... a break late morning into the early afternoon comes ahead of a second round of spotty storms in the afternoon. These sprout up around 2-3PM in E Nebraska and will gradually push into W Iowa. The best window for the Metro is between 4-6PM.

Rain tomorrow

Spotty storms (wowt)

The heat stays with spotty storms possible into the weekend thanks to a circulation of low pressure to our SW... That keeps us hot but does carry in some moisture.

This week's pattern (wowt)

By next work week a stable ridge builds in. This has the same impact where the heat is concerned but cuts off our rain chances... the start of June is looking overall dry with above average heat.

Next week 's heat (wowt)

10 day forecast (wowt)

