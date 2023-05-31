We are Local
8,000 more tickets will be available for Volleyball Day in Nebraska

Nebraska head volleyball coach John Cook, left, chats with Nebraska head men's basketball coach...
Nebraska head volleyball coach John Cook, left, chats with Nebraska head men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg on the sidelines before the start of the game against Georgia Southern in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By Joe Nugent
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thursday 8,000 more tickets will be on sale for Volleyball Day in Nebraska. The event will feature a doubleheader between the Huskers and Omaha plus Nebraska-Kearney against Wayne State. After the original allotment of tickets sold out in only three days, we fully expect these additional 8,000 tickets to go fast.

When that likely happens the crowd will be somewhere around 91,000 and that will set the record for the largest audience to watch a women’s sporting event in this country. The previous record was set at the 1999 Women’s World Cup final at the Rose Bowl with 90,185 fans.

Each account can only purchase six tickets and that includes tickets that were purchased when they originally went on sale. Seats will cost $25 for adulrs and $5 for high school kids and younger. The tickets on the field will also be $25. They will go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. They can be purchased on Huskers.com, in person at the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office, or by phone at (800)-8-BIGRED.

