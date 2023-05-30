UNMC ends alert after nearby incident, police say no longer immediate danger

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - UNMC public safety officers were looking for a suspect with a knife Tuesday afternoon after a nearby incident.

At 4:46 p.m. Tuesday, Nebraska Medicine stated that UNMC public safety officers were searching for a suspect after there was a report of a man wielding a knife near 42nd and Dewey. People were advised by UNMC to stay inside as the search continued.

Later at 5:27 p.m., UNMC announced that police said there was no longer an immediate threat.

Police investigating the incident near 42nd & Dewey say there is no longer an immediate danger in the area. They are searching for the suspect from an earlier incident and encourage the public to report anything suspicious to UNMC Police & Public Safety Dispatch: 402.559.5111. — Nebraska Medicine (@NebraskaMed) May 30, 2023

Police are still looking for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact UNMC Police & Public Safety Dispatch at 402-559-5111.

