UNMC ends alert after nearby incident, police say no longer immediate danger

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - UNMC public safety officers were looking for a suspect with a knife Tuesday afternoon after a nearby incident.

At 4:46 p.m. Tuesday, Nebraska Medicine stated that UNMC public safety officers were searching for a suspect after there was a report of a man wielding a knife near 42nd and Dewey. People were advised by UNMC to stay inside as the search continued.

Later at 5:27 p.m., UNMC announced that police said there was no longer an immediate threat.

Police are still looking for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact UNMC Police & Public Safety Dispatch at 402-559-5111.

