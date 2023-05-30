Three suspects arrested for Monday Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say their investigation into a shooting Monday morning has pointed to three suspects.

Officers began investigating the shooting at 92nd & Cady Avenue at 8:55 a.m. Monday. While they were there, they learned that the victim had been taken by private vehicle to a hospital. The 25-year-old victim told officers that three males assaulted him and shot at him.

On Tuesday morning, police released information that the three suspects had been interviewed and booked for various crimes.

Christopher Spigner (left) and Tre'Vel Caldwell (right) (WOWT)

Tre’Vel Caldwell, 23, was booked for robbery.

Christopher Spigner, 20, was booked for robbery, warrants, and destruction of property.

A juvenile, who is 17, was booked for two counts of terroristic threats, three counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony (two counts related to the terroristic threats, and one count related to the shooting), and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

