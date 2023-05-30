We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Very spotty showers and storms possible to start the week

By Rusty Lord
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some fading showers are trying to hang on a bit as they move through early this morning but there won’t be many on the map. Otherwise decreasing clouds amidst the warming and muggy air will be what we get as we heading towards the afternoon.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

We’ll get a chance to warm into the upper 80s early this afternoon before a few more spotty showers and storms try to develop with that afternoon heat. Again, there likely won’t be many but the few that get going could be a bit stronger. Downpours, wind and a little hail would be what the strongest try to produce.

Tuesday Severe
Tuesday Severe(WOWT)
Tuesday Rain Chances
Tuesday Rain Chances(WOWT)

Those storms would move east after developing and leave us rather quiet into the evening. They’ll also try to cool much of the area into the 70s rather quickly too.

After midnight tonight a few more showers and storms will try to move east and into our area to get your Wednesday started. They likely won’t last all that long Wednesday morning either.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

Those storms will be important because they’ll likely determine if we end up with the driest May on record in Omaha. Currently we are on track to set that record.

May Rain Records
May Rain Records(WOWT)

A few more showers and storms are then possible Thursday, Friday and into the weekend.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors support an Omaha homeowner after her home was destroyed in a fire
Millard neighbors help homeowner who lost house in fire
Omaha Police are offering an enhanced reward for tips leading to an arrest in a Sunday morning...
1 injured after shots fired at large party in Omaha
Omaha Police: Man injured in Memorial Day shooting, reward offered for information
A Ford F-150 SuperCrew crashed into a Camping World dealership in Council Bluffs on Monday, May...
Pickup truck crashes into Council Bluffs RV dealership, 1 injured
Cass County deputy injured in near head-on crash along HWY 75 near Murray.
Cass County deputy injured in near head-on crash with teenage driver

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Tuesday's Forecast
David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Spotty storm overnight, very warm week ahead
Spotty storm overnight, very warm week ahead
Rusty's Midday Forecast