Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Very spotty showers and storms possible to start the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some fading showers are trying to hang on a bit as they move through early this morning but there won’t be many on the map. Otherwise decreasing clouds amidst the warming and muggy air will be what we get as we heading towards the afternoon.

We’ll get a chance to warm into the upper 80s early this afternoon before a few more spotty showers and storms try to develop with that afternoon heat. Again, there likely won’t be many but the few that get going could be a bit stronger. Downpours, wind and a little hail would be what the strongest try to produce.

Those storms would move east after developing and leave us rather quiet into the evening. They’ll also try to cool much of the area into the 70s rather quickly too.

After midnight tonight a few more showers and storms will try to move east and into our area to get your Wednesday started. They likely won’t last all that long Wednesday morning either.

Those storms will be important because they’ll likely determine if we end up with the driest May on record in Omaha. Currently we are on track to set that record.

A few more showers and storms are then possible Thursday, Friday and into the weekend.

