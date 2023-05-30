We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Reopening date announced for Heartland of America Park

Omaha's Heartland of America Park is reopening this summer after lengthy construction
Omaha's Heartland of America Park is reopening this summer after lengthy construction
By Jacob Comer
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Heartland of America Park and the Lewis & Clark Landing are both reopening this summer.

According to The Riverfront, the parks will reopen for public use on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. The reopening comes after roughly four years of construction and officials say the reopening date is slightly ahead of schedule.

The RiverFront says some updates at Heartland of America Park include a 100,000-square-foot event lawn, a lakeside amphitheater and a scenic overlook.

Updates at the Lewis & Clark Landing include a large playground, an urban beach and pickleball courts.

The construction at Heartland of America Park is part of a larger project to update Omaha’s RiverFront. Other parts of the initiative included the reopening of the Gene Leahy Mall and the opening of the Luminarium.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors support an Omaha homeowner after her home was destroyed in a fire
Millard neighbors help homeowner who lost house in fire
ParkOmaha's new system of progressive rate zones.
Redesigned Park Omaha system with new rates and no more time limits
Omaha Police: Man injured in Memorial Day shooting, reward offered for information
Omaha Police are offering an enhanced reward for tips leading to an arrest in a Sunday morning...
1 injured after shots fired at large party in Omaha
A Ford F-150 SuperCrew crashed into a Camping World dealership in Council Bluffs on Monday, May...
Pickup truck crashes into Council Bluffs RV dealership, 1 injured

Latest News

LPD investigating two separate burglary cases involving teenagers
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire in north Lincoln on Monday.
Fire causes $26,900 in damage to north Lincoln mobile home
ACLU of Nebraska announced Tuesday, May 30, 2023, that a lawsuit has been filed over LB574,...
ACLU files lawsuit over new Nebraska abortion, trans youth care law
Supporters of LB753, a bill that authorizes $25 million in tax credits for those who donate...
Gov. Pillen signs bill to give tax credits to donators of private school scholarships