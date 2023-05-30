Reopening date announced for Heartland of America Park

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Heartland of America Park and the Lewis & Clark Landing are both reopening this summer.

According to The Riverfront, the parks will reopen for public use on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. The reopening comes after roughly four years of construction and officials say the reopening date is slightly ahead of schedule.

The RiverFront says some updates at Heartland of America Park include a 100,000-square-foot event lawn, a lakeside amphitheater and a scenic overlook.

Updates at the Lewis & Clark Landing include a large playground, an urban beach and pickleball courts.

The construction at Heartland of America Park is part of a larger project to update Omaha’s RiverFront. Other parts of the initiative included the reopening of the Gene Leahy Mall and the opening of the Luminarium.

