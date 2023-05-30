Remembering those who “gave the last full measure of devotion”

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Memorial Day in the U.S. is about recollection and honor, remembrance and family. Then there is what it’s “not about.”

“A lot of people like to think today is about all veterans,” 20-year Air Force veteran Jeffrey Fox said before VFW Post 2280′s annual Memorial Day ceremony at Washington Park. “But today is specifically to remember and memorialize those veterans that paid the ultimate sacrifice, gave their lives defending the freedoms of the United States.”

“Memorial Day was never meant to be a celebration,” 24-year Air Force veteran Shawn Wilbur said. “By calling it a celebration, it loses the meaning of the holiday.”

Working in combat communications, Wilbur was deployed six times in the Middle East and twice in Africa, with the wounds to prove it. But on this day he remembers two grandfathers who fought bloody battles, one at Iwo Jima and the other at Saipan.

And most of all, he remembers his fellow service members.

“When we were in Kuwait, Tim Weaver said, ‘Remember those guys we just geared up to go into Afghanistan?’ and I said yes, he said, ‘some of them didn’t make it,’” Wilbur said. “And I remember their faces, I don’t remember their names, but I remember their faces burned into my skull as if I was just shaking their hands yesterday before they got on to that C-130 and went into Afghanistan.”

This Memorial Day to Wilbur and others we met was a reflective day, perhaps summed up by a plaque at Omaha National Cemetery in La Vista quoting President Abraham Lincoln at Gettysburg nearly 160 years ago.

“Their stories are family stories, and we’re very proud of them,” Dixie McAlpin said at the Bellevue event, remembering an uncle she never knew, and her aunt Elnora Fahey who carried on with dignity. “One of them is that my aunt was married just a week or two before her husband went to war in Guadalcanal and a grenade was thrown into a trench by a Japanese soldier and he died and then my aunt went to work in a prisoner of war camp in Clarinda, Iowa and she actually supervised the German and Japanese soldiers in the motorcade. She told me those stories firsthand.”

“I love my family and I am proud that they fought for our freedoms and served our country faithfully.”

VFW Post 2280 in Bellevue has seen the Memorial Day ceremony increase from just a half dozen people a few years ago to more than 100 this year. Post commander Gary Niedbalski said in addition to serving their fellow veterans, their community work includes upkeep of the park where the ceremony was held. Post 2280 is currently making plans to install a new memorial monument for Vietnam veterans this year.

