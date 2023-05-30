Omaha roads close for construction, 156th Street project continues

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Works announced several street and intersection closings beginning this week.

All restrictions begin Tuesday, May 30 at 9 a.m.

North 156th Street from Howard Street to Wycliffe Drive/Nottingham Drive will be closed for reconstruction for 10 weeks. This construction is part of a larger project to widen 156th Street.

The intersection of North 32nd Street and Hamilton Street will be closed for sewer repair for one week.

South 56th Street between Howard and Jackson Streets will be closed for street repair for five days.

