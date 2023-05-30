We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha roads close for construction, 156th Street project continues

(KEYC News Now, File)
By Jacob Comer
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Works announced several street and intersection closings beginning this week.

All restrictions begin Tuesday, May 30 at 9 a.m.

North 156th Street from Howard Street to Wycliffe Drive/Nottingham Drive will be closed for reconstruction for 10 weeks. This construction is part of a larger project to widen 156th Street.

The intersection of North 32nd Street and Hamilton Street will be closed for sewer repair for one week.

South 56th Street between Howard and Jackson Streets will be closed for street repair for five days.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors support an Omaha homeowner after her home was destroyed in a fire
Millard neighbors help homeowner who lost house in fire
ParkOmaha's new system of progressive rate zones.
Redesigned Park Omaha system with new rates and no more time limits
Omaha Police: Man injured in Memorial Day shooting, reward offered for information
Omaha Police are offering an enhanced reward for tips leading to an arrest in a Sunday morning...
1 injured after shots fired at large party in Omaha
A Ford F-150 SuperCrew crashed into a Camping World dealership in Council Bluffs on Monday, May...
Pickup truck crashes into Council Bluffs RV dealership, 1 injured

Latest News

Closures along a stretch of West Center Road in Omaha are set to last for the summer.
West Center Road to remain down to one lane for 12 weeks
Omaha’s West Center Road partially reopens in both directions, water main repairs to take months
Construction isn't the only thing plaguing commute times in the Metro. Jaret Lansford explains.
Several Omaha traffic trouble spots plaguing commutes
Center Closure Due to Water Main Break
Water main break on Center is one of several areas causing headaches for Omaha drivers