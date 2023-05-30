Omaha Reader to stop publishing ‘for now’

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Reader is making plans to cease publication in September.

According to an article posted Tuesday on its website, The Reader and El Perico, its bilingual edition, will cease operations in August, ending the publications with the Sept. 7 issue.

The post includes a letter from Publisher, Editor, and Co-Founder John Heaston, who cites the need to slow down and “find more space in my life.” Heaston has been sharing updates on his fight against leukemia on the publication’s website.

“Due to life circumstances, I can no longer do what’s best for myself or those closest to me by being a local media owner and operator. ... This is a very personal decision. I’m still very bullish on local media opportunities and still intend to contribute as I’m able in other capacities... I want to express my deep gratitude for a city full of stories we’ve been allowed to tell over these last three decades. These are your stories. It’s been our honor to share them.”

Subscribers were offered refunds but were also encouraged to shift those funds to the Omaha Institute for Nonprofit Journalism, a nonprofit that “aims to be both a local journalism lab and incubator, as well as a partner for local media.”

