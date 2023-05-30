We are Local
Omaha fire crews respond to vehicle blaze near Carter Lake

By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire crews responded to a vehicle fire at a downtown residence Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to a home near 2nd and Fort Streets just after 1 p.m. The vehicle fire was quickly extinguished. Two people were evaluated but refused transport.

The cause of the fire was deemed accidental due to mechanical work being performed on the vehicle.

