Omaha fire crews respond to vehicle blaze near Carter Lake

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire crews responded to a vehicle fire at a downtown residence Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to a home near 2nd and Fort Streets just after 1 p.m. The vehicle fire was quickly extinguished. Two people were evaluated but refused transport.

The cause of the fire was deemed accidental due to mechanical work being performed on the vehicle.

