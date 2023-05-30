Omaha actor John Beasley dies at 79

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News has learned that Omaha actor John Beasley has died.

We spoke with Beasley back in 2020 when he was honored at the African-American Leadership Conference. He had more than 90 film and television credits in his three-decade-plus career, including roles in Rudy and The Mighty Ducks. Beasley told us his big break was a role in The Apostle alongside Robert Duvall.

Beasley made a great acting career for himself while also helping others pursue their dreams of being on stage by operating the John Beasley Theater in Omaha for more than a decade.

