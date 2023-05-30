Nebraska bill to increase access to E15 fuel at gas stations passes

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A bill that just passed in the Nebraska Legislature will make E15 more widely available at gas stations.

E15 is gasoline blended with between 10.5% to 15% ethanol. According to the Nebraska Ethanol Board, ethanol is the third-largest commodity in the state’s agriculture industry.

Introduced by Sen. Myron Dorn, LB562 aims to make E15 fuel more available to consumers. The bill passed its final reading on Tuesday, May 30.

Starting in 2024, the bill would require gas stations and other motor fuel retail dealers in Nebraska to advertise and sell E15 from at least half of their pumps at newly built stations or replace more than 80% of pumps at existing sites.

Small gas stations are exempt if they file a statement with the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.

The bill also specifies that in 2028, gas stations will only be required to have at least one E15 pump if the statewide ethanol blend rate for 2027 is less than 14%.

LB562 also increases the state income tax credit for gas stations from 5 cents to 8 cents per gallon of E15 sold in 2024. The increased tax credit gradually reduces each year until reaching 5 cents per gallon again in 2028. The annual limit on credits is also increased from $4 million to $5 million.

Finally, the bill includes provisions intending to increase access for farmers to qualify for benefits under the Beginning Farmer Tax Credit Act and simplify the permitting process for food trucks.

Senators voted to pass the bill 46-0-3.

