Millard neighbors relieved for Phase B of 156th Street widening project

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A road project to modernize and widen 156th Street between Howard Street and Wycliffe Drive is now in its second phase.

The project started in 2018 and some neighbors are relieved to see progress after causing lots of traffic overflow.

Neighbors like Mike Stiffler are finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, after years of work on the once-heavily traveled road.

“We used to use 156th coming home all the time, but now you can’t,” Stiffler said.

Keep Omaha Moving states construction for the project should be complete before school resumes in the fall.

Stiffler has a son who goes to Millard North High School. The ongoing closure made school drop-off and pick-up a challenge.

”Annoyed because it creates traffic where there normally wouldn’t be,” Stiffler said.

Not only that -- Stiffler now has to loop through different neighborhoods just to get to his home.

And, he tells us others who live nearby do the same.

”It is what it is,” Stiffler said.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.