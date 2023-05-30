We are Local
Man dies after tractor tire explosion in northeast Nebraska

Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By Dean Welte
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT
MADISON, Neb. (KTIV) - Authorities say a man in northeast Nebraska has died after a tractor tire exploded while he was trying to fix it.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says at about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday first responders were sent to a farm located between Norfolk and Madison for some sort of accident. Once they were at the scene, responders learned a man, identified as 38-year-old Miguel Cardenas Pena, was repairing a large tractor tire when the tire and rim exploded. Authorities say the explosion caused serious blunt-force injury to Pena.

Deputies that were first on the scene began life-saving procedures and a helicopter was called in to airlift Pena to a hospital. But authorities say Pena died from his injuries before he could make it to a hospital.

Authorities are still investigating Pena’s death. The next of kin has been notified.

