LPD investigating two separate burglary cases involving teenagers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating two separate burglary cases that happened over the holiday weekend involving teenagers.

LPD said on Monday, just minutes after midnight, officers were dispatched to Fresh and Save Market, off South 27th Street and Capitol Parkway, on an alarm.

According to police, as officers arrived they saw three people running away from the building.

All three teenagers were taken into custody.

A 17-year-old boy and two 14-year-old boys were arrested and taken to the Youth Detention Center where they were processed and released to their parents.

Officers claim that the three people were able to get in the store by shattering a door with a rock and seven bottles of alcohol were stolen.

The total loss is estimated at $183 and the alcohol was recovered.

At 3:30 a.m. on Monday, LPD said officers were dispatched to the Super C off 27th and G Streets on a glass break alarm.

According to police, a glass door had been broken with a rock and vaping products were stolen. LPD said it caused $800 in damage.

LPD claims that surveillance video shows four teenagers shattering the door, going inside the store and stealing $200 worth of vape products.

Police arrested a 15-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl in connection to the burglary.

Investigators are still working to identify the two other teenagers in the surveillance video.

LPD said the two cases do not involve the same teenagers.

