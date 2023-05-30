We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

LPD investigating two separate burglary cases involving teenagers

(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Laura Halm
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating two separate burglary cases that happened over the holiday weekend involving teenagers.

LPD said on Monday, just minutes after midnight, officers were dispatched to Fresh and Save Market, off South 27th Street and Capitol Parkway, on an alarm.

According to police, as officers arrived they saw three people running away from the building.

All three teenagers were taken into custody.

A 17-year-old boy and two 14-year-old boys were arrested and taken to the Youth Detention Center where they were processed and released to their parents.

Officers claim that the three people were able to get in the store by shattering a door with a rock and seven bottles of alcohol were stolen.

The total loss is estimated at $183 and the alcohol was recovered.

At 3:30 a.m. on Monday, LPD said officers were dispatched to the Super C off 27th and G Streets on a glass break alarm.

According to police, a glass door had been broken with a rock and vaping products were stolen. LPD said it caused $800 in damage.

LPD claims that surveillance video shows four teenagers shattering the door, going inside the store and stealing $200 worth of vape products.

Police arrested a 15-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl in connection to the burglary.

Investigators are still working to identify the two other teenagers in the surveillance video.

LPD said the two cases do not involve the same teenagers.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors support an Omaha homeowner after her home was destroyed in a fire
Millard neighbors help homeowner who lost house in fire
ParkOmaha's new system of progressive rate zones.
Redesigned Park Omaha system with new rates and no more time limits
Omaha Police: Man injured in Memorial Day shooting, reward offered for information
Omaha Police are offering an enhanced reward for tips leading to an arrest in a Sunday morning...
1 injured after shots fired at large party in Omaha
A Ford F-150 SuperCrew crashed into a Camping World dealership in Council Bluffs on Monday, May...
Pickup truck crashes into Council Bluffs RV dealership, 1 injured

Latest News

Omaha roads close for construction, 156th Street project continues
Rusty's Midday Update
Drought Update
Driest May on record within reach for Omaha
Rusty's 10 Day Forecast