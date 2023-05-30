Inmate dies at Tecumseh state prison

TECUMSEH, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Corrections says an inmate being held at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution died Monday.

72-year-old Michael Bedel was serving a 25-to-30-year sentence for first and third-degree sexual assault out of Platte County.

His cause of death has not yet been determined, but NDCS says Bedel was being treated for a medical condition.

As with any death in the custody of NDCS, a grand jury will be convened to conduct an investigation.

