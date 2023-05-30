We are Local
Inmate dies at Tecumseh state prison

By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TECUMSEH, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Corrections says an inmate being held at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution died Monday.

72-year-old Michael Bedel was serving a 25-to-30-year sentence for first and third-degree sexual assault out of Platte County.

Michael Bedel, 72, died at Tecumseh State Correctional Institution Monday, May 29, 2023.
His cause of death has not yet been determined, but NDCS says Bedel was being treated for a medical condition.

As with any death in the custody of NDCS, a grand jury will be convened to conduct an investigation.

