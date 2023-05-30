We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Gov. Pillen signs bill to give tax credits to donators of private school scholarships

Supporters of LB753, a bill that authorizes $25 million in tax credits for those who donate...
Supporters of LB753, a bill that authorizes $25 million in tax credits for those who donate scholarships to private schools in Nebraska, line up at the State Capitol building as Gov. Pillen prepares to sign it on May 30, 2023(WOWT)
By Brian Mastre
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen has signed LB753, a bill that authorizes $25 million in tax credits for those who donate scholarships to private schools in Nebraska.

The bill was signed by Pillen on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. It passed 33-11-5 last week.

RELATED: Groups planning protest, Nebraska ballot initiative after school choice bill passes

Supporters say scholarships resulting from LB753, one of the governor’s flagship bills, will give opportunities to low-income families. Opponents warn of negative impacts on public education.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors support an Omaha homeowner after her home was destroyed in a fire
Millard neighbors help homeowner who lost house in fire
ParkOmaha's new system of progressive rate zones.
Redesigned Park Omaha system with new rates and no more time limits
Omaha Police: Man injured in Memorial Day shooting, reward offered for information
Omaha Police are offering an enhanced reward for tips leading to an arrest in a Sunday morning...
1 injured after shots fired at large party in Omaha
A Ford F-150 SuperCrew crashed into a Camping World dealership in Council Bluffs on Monday, May...
Pickup truck crashes into Council Bluffs RV dealership, 1 injured

Latest News

LPD investigating two separate burglary cases involving teenagers
ACLU of Nebraska announced Tuesday, May 30, 2023, that a lawsuit has been filed over LB574,...
ACLU files lawsuit over new Nebraska abortion, trans youth care law
Mike Flood
Congressman Mike Flood postpones Lincoln town hall due to expected debt ceiling vote
Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Officials: 1 person ‘extracted’ from downtown Davenport building following collapse